Arthur D. Little GEMRIX 2026 Report: The EV TRANSITION Is Now An Ecosystem Race, With China Setting The Global Pace. - A...

Ecosystem, not vehicle technology is now decisive in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and is responsible for sharp differences between markets. This is the key finding of Arthur D. Little (ADL)'s 2026 Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX), which shows where ecosystems are ready and where structural gaps hold EVs back. China and Norway have both passed the point where EVs have achieved parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The most comprehensive study of its kind, the third edition of GEMRIX assesses 31 markets across five dimensions: macro factors, EV market/competition, customer readiness, public charging infrastructure, total cost of ownership and regulation. A score of 100 indicates broad market-readiness parity between EVs and ICE vehicles.

The study highlights three global conclusions:

China (106) and Norway (103) are the only markets above 100; Singapore (96) and the Netherlands (90) follow closely. Sustained adoption comes from aligned market conditions, not one silver bullet.Growth has picked up in Europe, while Türkiye, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Brazil are gaining momentum through different combinations of affordability, infrastructure, industrial policy and local champions. Battery EVs will not scale at the same pace everywhere, and Plug-in Hybrid or Range extended EVs remain a bridge in several markets.China sets the benchmark by combining vehicle technology, manufacturing scale, battery/component supply chains, software-defined vehicle capabilities, charging rollout, energy economics, incentives and regulation. Chinese OEM expansion in emerging markets shows how ecosystem fit, affordability and speed can outweigh incumbent brand strength.

While China leads the Index, large markets such as the US (25th) and Japan (23rd) continue to underperform. Singapore, the Netherlands, Austria, and Hong Kong score far higher due to close alignment of infrastructure, regulation, product fit, and consumer economics.

Alexander Krug, Partner, Automotive & Manufacturing Goods Practice, Arthur D. Little, comments:“The world will not become 100% electric at one speed or through one pathway; winners will read each ecosystem and act before the market opportunity is obvious."

Dr. Philipp Seidel, Principal, Automotive & Manufacturing Goods Practice, Arthur D. Little, adds: "The EV race is no longer just about vehicle technology. Chinese success shows what happens when product, manufacturing and supply chains, infrastructure, energy and policy are orchestrated as one system. Thanks to this, Chinese OEMs now increasingly dominate the global market through targeted export of not only vehicles but of full EV ecosystems.”

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