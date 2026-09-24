USD/INR Faces A Tight Test Near Its Upper Range
The short-term is certainly always going to present intraday volatility which could include reversals, but a slightly longer duration often finds a way to see the USD/INR demonstrate an ability to move upwards. The high costs of energy and current economic conditions in India allows for the belief that incrementally the USD/INR is going to find higher ground. The biggest question for retail traders is how long the target is going to take to be demonstrated.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/INR Price Chart – High and Low of Dominant RangeHidden Forces Continue to Complicate the RupeeWith risk adverse conditions still openly displayed in global markets, it seems logical to continue to look for the USD/INR to increase its known heights. But a shadow of unseen forces does remain an active participant in the USD/INR, the actions of the Reserve Bank of India and the potential for sudden large orders with the ability to take the currency pair lower – as happened yesterday. Retail traders need to understand that betting on the USD/INR remains a challenging task for near-term adventures.A Sudden Shift Could Still Break the PatternWhile it may feel logical to look upwards when thinking about the USD/INR's path, the past handful of trading days has clearly shown that resistance levels have been maintained and cannot be counted on to suddenly fold. The tight realm of the USD/INR may vanish with a swift wind, but catching the sudden shift of sentiment that could be demonstrated takes solid risk taking tactics.USD/INR Short Term Outlook:USD/INR remains settled near its upper range, but the tight trading conditions may not last if broader risk sentiment changes. Traders should watch whether buying interest can hold above nearby support or whether another sudden reversal tests the range.Resistance: 95.9210
Support: 95.8800
Upside level to watch: 95.9450
Downside level to watch: 95.8470
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