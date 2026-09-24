EUR/USD: What Is Putting The Euro Under Pressure?
On the other hand, a bounce from current levels is possible. Even so, the area just below 1.15 appears to be a serious supply zone. Rallies toward that region could struggle to find follow-through if the bond-market backdrop remains unchanged, and it is an area where traders may begin to look for selling pressure again.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>EUR/USD Price Chart – Testing 1.1375Europe's Energy Risk Remains UnderpricedThe market may be focusing heavily on yields, but Europe's energy outlook remains an important complication. Disruptions connected to events in the Middle East could become a fact of life during the winter, particularly if the free flow of crude oil becomes more uncertain.Germany's industrial base will need a reliable source of energy, and that becomes a serious issue if supply remains constrained or expensive. The risk is not necessarily one dramatic headline. It may instead be a steady recognition that Europe is entering winter with fewer comfortable assumptions than it would like.That is why the euro has a more difficult problem than simply responding to a stronger dollar. The currency is also dealing with the possibility that energy concerns could add pressure to an already challenging economic outlook Could Ease the PressureThe alternative scenario depends largely on the two forces currently weighing on EUR/USD. If US yields begin to cool, the dollar's advantage could become less overwhelming. A meaningful easing in US rate expectations would give the euro room to recover, particularly from an important support area.Likewise, tangible progress toward peace in the Middle East, especially progress that improves confidence in the free flow of crude oil, could reduce some of the concern surrounding Europe's energy outlook. Neither development automatically changes the broader structure, but either could alter how aggressively traders are willing to sell the euro near current levels.Until then, the market is likely to remain more sensitive to bond-market headlines than to the chart alone Markets and Headlines Set the ToneEUR/USD is sitting at a level where the next reaction may reveal whether support is still meaningful or whether the broader pressure is beginning to accelerate. The 1.1375 area remains the immediate level to watch, while a recovery would still have to contend with supply just below 1.15.For now, traders are likely to keep one eye on US yields and the other on developments in the Middle East. Whether yields begin to calm and whether Europe's energy concerns ease may matter more than any isolated move on the chart in the sessions ahead.
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