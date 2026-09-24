Atlantic Bay Helps Roc Solid Foundation Pack 16,000 Ready Bags For Families Facing Childhood Cancer

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC (Atlantic Bay) joined nearly 1,800 volunteers at Norfolk Scope Arena on September 18 for Roc Solid Foundation's inaugural Ready Bag Rally. In less than two hours, volunteers packed 16,000 Ready Bags to support families navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis. The rally was Roc Solid's first Ready Bag packing event of this scale, bringing families, corporate partners and community members together around the nonprofit's goal of reaching every child diagnosed with cancer in the United States.







Image caption: Left to right: Brian Holland, CEO, Atlantic Bay; Eric Newman, Founder & CEO, Roc Solid Foundation; Stan Holland, President, Atlantic Bay.

Ready Bags are provided to families near the time of a child's diagnosis, when an unexpected hospital stay can leave them without basic necessities. Each bag includes toiletries, a blanket, a journal, chargers and other contents informed by feedback from families and hospitals. Roc Solid set its rally goal at 16,000 bags to match the approximate number of U.S. children diagnosed with cancer annually.

At the rally, Atlantic Bay CEO Brian Holland and his family joined Eric Newman, Roc Solid's Founder and Chief Play Officer, along with other longtime supporters to pack the final five bags.

“Atlantic Bay has truly believed in our Ready Bag program from the beginning,” said Newman, himself a childhood cancer survivor.“They've been with us every step of the way, and we wouldn't be where we are today, working toward reaching every family in the United States, without their support.”

“Roc Solid has a way of turning an incredibly difficult moment for a family into one where they know people are standing beside them,” Holland said.“We believed in what Eric was building from the beginning, and seeing 16,000 bags packed in one room shows just how far that vision has come.”

Atlantic Bay's longstanding support for the Ready Bag program began in 2018, when Holland attended a Roc Solid fundraiser and heard a mother share her family's experience with childhood cancer. At the time, Roc Solid was distributing only a few hundred Ready Bags annually. Holland made a long-term commitment to the program, which has grown each year with the support of Atlantic Bay and other partners. Last year, Roc Solid distributed about 5,500 bags in collaboration with 230 children's hospitals nationwide.

Support Roc Solid Foundation's promise that no family will fight pediatric cancer alone: rocsolidfoundation/rbr-donate

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships. To learn more, visit .

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452.

Tags: @AtlanticBay #mortgage

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC

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