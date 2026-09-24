Cpanel Fixes Calendar Permissions Flaw Affecting Shared Servers Arabian Post
The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-68490, affects cPanel and WHM version 120 and later. cPanel said the problem stemmed from incorrect permissions in its CalDAV and CardDAV functionality, creating a route for one local account holder to obtain sensitive information stored for other accounts on the same machine.
The company released patched builds across supported branches, including versions 11.134.0.57, 11.136.0.41 and 11.138.0.8 or later, along with WP Squared version 11.138.1.11 or later. Administrators have been urged to update systems to the latest patched release.
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