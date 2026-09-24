Fake Firefox Add-On Targets Google Sessions For Takeover Arabian Post
Security researchers at Socket said the add-on, identified as PDF Identity Verifier and carrying the extension ID pdf-para-texto@extensao. local, was published on Mozilla's Firefox Add-ons store on September 3. Malicious functionality appeared in version 1.4 on September 11, while the campaign was primarily tailored to Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking users.
The technique stands out because the extension package itself contained no hardcoded credential-stealing logic, target addresses or data-exfiltration endpoint. Instead, its harmful instructions were fetched from attacker-controlled infrastructure after installation, making routine static inspection less likely to expose the eventual account-takeover behaviour.
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