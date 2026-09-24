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Fire Hits Starlink Station Supporting Ukraine Connectivity Arabian Post


2026-09-24 02:20:23
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">A fire damaged a Starlink ground station near Warsaw that helps provide internet connectivity to Ukraine, prompting Polish security agencies to investigate whether the incident was deliberate, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Thursday.

The blaze broke out late on Wednesday at the facility in Wola Krobowska, in the Grójec district of the Mazowieckie region. Firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported. Gawkowski said the station's systems were operational again on Thursday.

Gawkowski told TVP Info that the fire affected power infrastructure and a generator at the site. He said investigators were examining sabotage as a possible cause and described the station as an important internet hub serving Poland and Ukraine.

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The Arabian Post

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