Fire Hits Starlink Station Supporting Ukraine Connectivity Arabian Post
The blaze broke out late on Wednesday at the facility in Wola Krobowska, in the Grójec district of the Mazowieckie region. Firefighters extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported. Gawkowski said the station's systems were operational again on Thursday.
Gawkowski told TVP Info that the fire affected power infrastructure and a generator at the site. He said investigators were examining sabotage as a possible cause and described the station as an important internet hub serving Poland and Ukraine.
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