Saudi Arabia Anchors $90Bn Regional Hotel Pipeline Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia is driving a $90 billion hotel and resort development pipeline across the Gulf and North Africa, accounting for about 110,000 of nearly 200,000 rooms planned across the region, new HVS data show.
The pipeline would expand the region's existing hotel room supply by about 27 per cent, underlining the scale of investment continuing across major tourism markets despite a more selective financing environment. Around 88,000 rooms are already under construction and another 25,000 are in final planning, while more than 55 per cent of upcoming hotels are expected to be delivered between now and 2030.
HVS said Saudi Arabia represents roughly half of the Middle East development pipeline, with projects concentrated in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Diriyah, NEOM, the Red Sea and Amaala. The mix spans large hotels serving pilgrimage demand, luxury resorts, branded residences and upper-midscale accommodation, broadening a market that has been heavily weighted towards premium properties.
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