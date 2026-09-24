Belt And Road Summit In Hong Kong Welcomes Over 6,200 Global Leaders To Explore New Business Opportunities Arabian Post
During the two-day event, more than 60 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and bilateral co-operation agreements were witnessed. The total value of these MoUs, together with new projects and deals finalised before and during the Summit, is over US$3.1 billion.
Hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government since 2016, the summit remains the premier business and investment platform for Hong Kong's participation in and contribution to the BRI.
Noting that the BRI is a shared blueprint for the future, rooted in a rich history of cross-cultural collaboration, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said:“Hong Kong, as a place where East meets West, is where capital, talent, businesses and opportunities converge. In addition to strengthening our relations with traditional partners, Hong Kong continues to expand our network of friends along the Belt and Road.”
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