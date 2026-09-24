Hong Kong Targets HK$20 Billion Digital Green Bond Arabian Post
The government is considering an offering of about HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion across US dollar, Hong Kong dollar, euro and offshore renminbi tranches, according to people familiar with the planned transaction. Pricing could take place as early as Monday, after fixed-income investor meetings arranged this week.
The proposed deal would exceed the scale of Hong Kong's previous digital green bond issues and underline its push to expand tokenised capital markets alongside conventional debt issuance. Digital bonds use distributed-ledger technology to record ownership and support parts of the issuance, settlement and post-trade process.
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