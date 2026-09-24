Hong Kong Targets HK$20 Billion Digital Green Bond Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Hong Kong is seeking to raise as much as HK$20 billion through a multi-currency digital green bond sale that could become the world's largest transaction of its kind.

The government is considering an offering of about HK$15 billion to HK$20 billion across US dollar, Hong Kong dollar, euro and offshore renminbi tranches, according to people familiar with the planned transaction. Pricing could take place as early as Monday, after fixed-income investor meetings arranged this week.

The proposed deal would exceed the scale of Hong Kong's previous digital green bond issues and underline its push to expand tokenised capital markets alongside conventional debt issuance. Digital bonds use distributed-ledger technology to record ownership and support parts of the issuance, settlement and post-trade process.

<p>Hong Kong has steadily increased the size and complexity of its sovereign digital bond programme. Its third digital green bond offering, completed in November 2025, raised about HK$10 billion equivalent across four currencies and attracted subscriptions exceeding HK$130 billion, according to government figures.</p><p>That transaction was then the world's largest digital bond sale. It also incorporated tokenised central bank money, including e-HKD and e-CNY, into the primary settlement process, while using the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit and a digital assets platform to connect tokenised infrastructure with established settlement channels.</p><p>The planned new sale would come after the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation completed a HK$12 billion public digital bond issuance in June, setting another global size record for a digital bond at the time. The transaction included Hong Kong dollar and offshore renminbi tranches and used the same digital assets platform, demonstrating broader public-sector adoption of tokenised issuance.</p>See also Philippines maps $34.4 billion AI data centre expansion <p>Hong Kong authorities have made digital finance a central part of their capital-market strategy. Financial Services and the Treasury Secretary Christopher Hui said last week that digital bonds issued in Hong Kong accounted for about half of the global market between 2025 and the first half of 2026.</p><p>The government has also said it intends to make digital bond issuance a regular feature rather than an occasional pilot. Its 2026 policy agenda calls for further use of digital currencies in bond settlement and for tokenised money to be tested across additional stages of the bond lifecycle, including coupon payments and redemption.</p><p>Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue said at the Treasury Markets Summit on Wednesday that the city was working to encourage more bond issuance, deepen offshore renminbi liquidity and modernise market infrastructure. He called for development of a more diversified, deep and digital-native bond market.</p><p>The proposed green bond would also extend Hong Kong's sustainable-finance programme. Proceeds from government green bonds are allocated to eligible projects under its green bond framework, including areas such as green buildings, waste management, resource recovery, energy efficiency and conservation.</p><p>By the end of 2025, around US$32 billion equivalent of green bonds had been issued under the government's sustainable bond programme in institutional, retail and tokenised formats, according to the monetary authority. The proceeds had been allocated to more than 110 green projects.</p><p>Hong Kong's first tokenised government green bond was issued in February 2023. A second transaction in February 2024 became the world's first multi-currency digital bond offering, raising about HK$6 billion equivalent in Hong Kong dollars, renminbi, US dollars and euros.</p>See also Singapore expands child support as fertility hits record low <p>The 2024 transaction also broadened access by linking the Central Moneymarkets Unit with international settlement systems Euroclear and Clearstream, allowing investors to participate through familiar market infrastructure while the bonds themselves were digitally native.</p><p>For the proposed new offering, final size, tenor, pricing and tranche allocations will depend on investor demand and market conditions. The government has not yet announced final terms, and the people familiar with the discussions said the structure remained subject to change.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>