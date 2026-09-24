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Pope Leo Centres Paris Visit On Eastern Christians Arabian Post


2026-09-24 02:20:23
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Pope Leo XIV will use his first visit to France as pontiff to underscore solidarity with eastern Christian communities, including those in the Arab world, during a four-day apostolic journey beginning in Paris on Friday.

The Pope is due to pray at Notre-Dame Cathedral on September 25, where a chapel dedicated to eastern Christians has become a visible symbol of links between western Catholicism and ancient churches rooted across the Middle East, Armenia, Ethiopia and India. He is also expected to greet representatives of eastern churches in France after presiding at vespers in the restored cathedral.

Monsignor Hugues de Woillemont, director of L'Oeuvre d'Orient, said the visit to the chapel would be a significant moment for communities whose numbers have fallen sharply in parts of the Middle East after years of war, displacement, economic crisis and emigration. He said the presence of Christians remained important not only for religious reasons but because they formed part of the history of the countries in which they live.

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The Arabian Post

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