What Global Investors Want From Xi's Washington Summit Arabian Post

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Global investors go into Thursday's talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping with one overriding demand. They want predictability, and they want it with a long runway attached.

Markets have already placed a bet on a calm outcome. Wall Street's benchmark index climbed 1.5% this week to post its best session since early August, while the main US tech index notched its first record close since June. Hong Kong shares, by contrast, fell 0.9% on Wednesday, with the city's tech stocks down more than 1%.

Such a split shows how finely balanced sentiment is. Optimism has been priced in on one side of the Pacific and hedged on the other. If the summit disappoints, the adjustment could be swift and uncomfortable.

The current trade truce, which caps duties at around 20%, expires in early November, making this summit the last clean window for a deal before tariff brinkmanship restarts. Extending it sits at the top of every serious investor's wish list.

A lapse would reopen the door to escalation just as companies draw up earnings guidance for 2027.

Tariff uncertainty feeds straight into inflation expectations, bond yields and the cost of capital. Firms can't plan spending, hiring or supply chains around a cliff edge.

Critical minerals are another main priority. Restrictions on rare earth exports have become one of the most visible points of leverage between Washington and Beijing, and any agreement on supply security could help stabilise the broader détente.

Every maker of chips, electric vehicles, defence equipment and wind turbines feels the pinch. Investors want licensing commitments with dates and volumes attached.

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Vague language on supply security has been offered before, and markets have learned to discount it heavily.

AI is the third main priority, and potentially the most consequential. In weekend talks ahead of the summit, the two sides agreed to establish a dialogue on AI aimed at building a common understanding of goals and threats.

It's a modest start. Yet it matters, because the AI trade now drives a huge share of global equity returns. Any sign of tighter chip export controls, or retaliation against them, would hit the most crowded positions in world markets hardest.

Agriculture and energy purchases will likely feature too. Chinese pledges to buy American soybeans and energy play well in farm states. They rarely shift the dial for global portfolios, though, and investors will look past them to the structural issues.

Politics hangs over the whole event, of course. Trump faces midterms in under six weeks, while Xi returns home to begin a year-long run-up to next fall's Party Congress, where he's expected to secure another five-year term.

Both leaders want good optics. Neither wants a rupture. Such an alignment of incentives favours a truce extension and plenty of positive symbolism.

Optics and substance are different things, however. Analysts point to a pattern from the previous two meetings in which Washington declares China has made a solid, detailed commitment on rare earths while Beijing issues looser diplomatic language, and the jockeying continues. Markets rallied on those moments too, then gave gains back when the details failed to appear.

Global investors outside the two superpowers have a heavy stake in the outcome. European manufacturers, Asian supply chain hubs and commodity exporters all absorb the shocks when Washington and Beijing escalate.

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A durable truce lowers the risk premium on emerging market assets and eases pressure on currencies tied to Chinese demand. A breakdown would do the reverse, and quickly.

Three signals will matter most once the statements land.

First, whether any truce extension carries a firm end date or a rolling review.

Second, whether rare earth commitments come with specifics.

Third, whether chip export policy is mentioned at all, and in what tone.

Over the longer term, the relationship between the world's two largest economies is settling into managed competition.

Tariffs, export controls and technology restrictions have become permanent features of the investment landscape.

Portfolios concentrated in one region, one sector or one currency carry a significant layer of political risk. Genuine diversification across geographies, asset classes and currencies remains the most reliable defence against policy shocks no model can forecast.

A truce extension would be welcome. It would buy time and calm nerves. Yet time bought is different from problems solved, and the rivalry over technology, resources and influence keeps intensifying.

What global investors want from Washington, therefore, is a framework sturdy enough to outlast the next election, the next Party Congress and the next flare-up.

Thursday is unlikely to deliver it. It can, however, deliver enough to keep the current rally on its feet.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.