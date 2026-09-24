Thailand Unveils First National Semiconductor Strategy, Targets $80 Billion In Investment By 2050 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Three-phase roadmap prioritizes photonics, power semiconductors, and sensors to advance the“Made in Thailand” chip initiative, targeting over 230,000 new jobs.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Thailand has approved its first national strategy for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry, establishing a long-term framework to build an integrated domestic ecosystem spanning chip research and design, front-end manufacturing, conventional and advanced assembly, packaging and testing, and high-value electronics applications.

Approved on Thursday by the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the strategy targets about $80 billion in cumulative investment and about $150 billion in annual industry revenue by 2050. It also aims to create more than 230,000 new jobs under Thailand's long-term“Made in Thailand” chip initiative.