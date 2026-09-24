Kweichow Zhenjiu Partners With CDF Cruise To Host Exclusive Tasting Event Aboard Adora Magic City Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Empowering Brand Globalization Through Innovative Premium Consumer Experiences

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – ZJLD Group Inc. (“ZJLD” or the“Company”, together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the“Group”) (SEHK stock code: 06979), a flagship enterprise in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that its flagship brand, Kweichow Zhenjiu, has partnered with CDF (China Duty Free) Cruise to successfully host the themed event“ Timeless Brew, Maritime Legend – Exclusive Zhenjiu Tasting on Adora Magic City” aboard China's domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City. This collaboration marks a key milestone in ZJLD's“go‐global” strategy by leveraging the cruise as an international showcase, while deepening bilateral cooperation by upgrading from a traditional supply‐only model to an all‐round co‐creation model.

Held from September 12 to 16, the event targeted high-net-worth individuals and duty-free consumers aboard the cruise. Through a diverse array of activities-including exclusive tasting sessions, fashion shows, and thematic workshops-the event showcased the deep cultural heritage and exquisite brewing craftsmanship of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to global travelers. During the event, Zhenjiu's star products,“ Da Zhen · Zhenjiu” and“ NEWS Oak-Aged Craft Beer“, made their international debut, further conveying the brand's core values and commitment to a high-quality lifestyle.

<p> <b> The Head of International Business at ZJLD</b> stated:“Cruise ships represent a premium cross-border spending scenario, serving as an innovative testing ground for the globalization of Chinese baijiu. This partnership not only achieves deep integration between brand heritage and distribution channels but also marks a significant exploration of the global strategy for Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu. Moving forward, Kweichow Zhenjiu will remain committed to artisanal craftsmanship while taking innovative consumer touchpoints as a breakthrough point to showcase the unique charm of Chinese baijiu to global markets, striving to establish an international benchmark for China's premium sauce-aroma baijiu.”</p>See also VinFast Partners With 13 Electric Vehicle Dealers To Develop 27 New Showrooms Across The Philippines <p>Hashtag: #ZJLDGroup</p><p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p>About ZJLD Group Inc.<p>Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the“Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow”.</p><p> ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma varieties. According to Frost & Sullivan statistics, the flagship brand Zhenjiu has maintained its position for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) as the fourth-largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China and the third-largest in Guizhou Province, by revenue. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.</p><p></p><p></p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>