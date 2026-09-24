Italiano it Cassis all'ONU:“Senza gli USA succede poco in questo mondo” Original Read more: Cassis all'ONU:“Senza gli USA succede poco in questo m العربية ar سويسرا تواصل مساعيها من أجل السلام العالمي Read more: سويسرا تواصل مساعيها من أجل السلام ال

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland intends to continue offering its diplomatic channels to help unblock peace processes that have stalled in the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, said at the UN in New York. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland maintains efforts to find global peace: foreign minister This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 09:24 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Bern could facilitate talks and launch the first initiatives, but it does not have the political and military power of the United States to compel the parties to the conflict to reach a compromise, he added.

“Without the United States, not much happens in this world,” Cassis told media representatives in New York.“Despite all their weaknesses, despite a style that we may not like, and despite [President Donald Trump's] choice of words, which are not always appropriate.”

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This content was published on Aug 19, 2026 Switzerland is a perennial backdrop for peace talks. Why do warring parties often choose it for negotiations – and what do the Swiss gain from hosting them?

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