Switzerland Maintains Efforts To Find Global Peace: Foreign Minister
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Italiano
it
Cassis all'ONU:“Senza gli USA succede poco in questo mondo”
Original
Read more: Cassis all'ONU:“Senza gli USA succede poco in questo m
العربية
ar
سويسرا تواصل مساعيها من أجل السلام العالمي
Read more: سويسرا تواصل مساعيها من أجل السلام ال
Bern could facilitate talks and launch the first initiatives, but it does not have the political and military power of the United States to compel the parties to the conflict to reach a compromise, he added.
“Without the United States, not much happens in this world,” Cassis told media representatives in New York.“Despite all their weaknesses, despite a style that we may not like, and despite [President Donald Trump's] choice of words, which are not always appropriate.”More More Swiss diplomacy Explainer: Why does Switzerland host peace talks?
This content was published on Aug 19, 2026 Switzerland is a perennial backdrop for peace talks. Why do warring parties often choose it for negotiations – and what do the Swiss gain from hosting them?Read more: Explainer: Why does Switzerland host peace t
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