Swiss Interest Rate Remains At 0%
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La BNS maintient son taux directeur à zéro
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Read more: La BNS maintient son taux directeur à
The central bank made its quarterly decision as inflation remains under control in Switzerland.
“If necessary, the [SNB] is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market to ensure appropriate monetary conditions,” a statement added.
Unlike the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB), which have recently raised their key interest rates, the Swiss central bank has therefore opted to maintain the status quo on monetary policy.
Despite the slight acceleration in inflation in Switzerland, due to soaring oil prices, the SNB's monetary policy“is appropriate for keeping inflation within the price stability range and supports economic activity”, it added.
The SNB aims to keep inflation between 0% and 2%.
The Swiss central bank nevertheless warned that“the trade policy environment and exchange rate developments remain sources of uncertainty”.More More Workplace Why Switzerland has such low interest rates
This content was published on Sep 8, 2026 Why Switzerland's unique economy allows it to keep interest rates low by international comparison.Read more: Why Switzerland has such low interest
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