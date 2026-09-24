Survey Reveals Swiss Transport Habits And Annoyances
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Auf Schweizer Strassen dominiert die Angst vor Anderen
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Read more: Auf Schweizer Strassen dominiert die Angst vor An
Around 26% of road users surveyed get annoyed by others several times a week, and 23% even do so every day, as this year's Axa Mobility Survey revealed.
Stressed, aggressive or agitated driving can be dangerous. Luca Genovese from the AXA Centre of Excellence for Mobility was quoted in a press release on Thursday as saying that drivers who are less focused make more mistakes whilst driving.
Motorbike, bicycle or e-bike riders feel less safe more often, according to the survey. Three out of four cyclists or e-bike riders shared the fear of being involved in an accident caused by other road users.
Axa concluded that, generally speaking, the fear of other road users predominated amongst all respondents, rather than fear of their own abilities.Looking for mistakes
Traffic jams, congested roads and other drivers' mistakes: these are the top three annoyances for motorists. They find it particularly annoying when others tailgate (63%), get distracted (59%), fail to use their indicators (57%) or drive at a snail's pace (51%).
Those travelling on foot or by bike are more likely to fear speeding or reckless driving. What they have in common is frustration with cyclists and e-bike riders.More More Demographics How to behave on a Swiss train
This content was published on May 20, 2019 Jump on, ride to your stop, hop off - without offending anybody. Sounds easy, but it's not, warns a guru of Swiss transport etiquette.Read more: How to behave on a Swiss
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