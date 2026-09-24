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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Almost half of all Swiss people regularly get annoyed with other road users, according to a traffic survey commissioned by insurance group Axa. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Survey reveals Swiss transport habits and annoyances This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 13:05 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Around 26% of road users surveyed get annoyed by others several times a week, and 23% even do so every day, as this year's Axa Mobility Survey revealed.

Stressed, aggressive or agitated driving can be dangerous. Luca Genovese from the AXA Centre of Excellence for Mobility was quoted in a press release on Thursday as saying that drivers who are less focused make more mistakes whilst driving.

Motorbike, bicycle or e-bike riders feel less safe more often, according to the survey. Three out of four cyclists or e-bike riders shared the fear of being involved in an accident caused by other road users.

Axa concluded that, generally speaking, the fear of other road users predominated amongst all respondents, rather than fear of their own abilities.

Looking for mistakes

Traffic jams, congested roads and other drivers' mistakes: these are the top three annoyances for motorists. They find it particularly annoying when others tailgate (63%), get distracted (59%), fail to use their indicators (57%) or drive at a snail's pace (51%).

Those travelling on foot or by bike are more likely to fear speeding or reckless driving. What they have in common is frustration with cyclists and e-bike riders.

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