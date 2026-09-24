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Swiss Senate Moves To Weaken Journalistic Source Protection

Swiss Senate Moves To Weaken Journalistic Source Protection


2026-09-24 02:19:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Senate has tabled a motion calling on the government to relax the protection of journalistic sources. This would make it easier to prosecute breaches of official secrecy. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Senate moves to weaken journalistic source protection This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 13:10 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Ständerat will den journalistischen Quellenschutz schwächen Original Read more: Ständerat will den journalistischen Quellenschutz schwa

Under the criminal code, journalists are not required to disclose their sources of information for investigative purposes.

Exceptions to this right to refuse to give evidence apply in cases of serious criminal offences or where the information is necessary to save people's lives or protect them from physical harm.

The motion, which was adopted by the Senate by 34 votes to 10, seeks to limit source protection to media professionals for whom it is directly necessary to safeguard media freedom.

Protection against seizure is also to apply only to media professionals, and not to those who breach confidentiality.

The motion will now be referred to the House of Representatives.

More More UN rapporteur calls out Switzerland for 'criminalisation of journalism'

This content was published on May 3, 2022 The UN Rapporteur for freedom of expression has criticised Switzerland's banking secrecy laws that result in self-censorship by journalists.

Read more: UN rapporteur calls out Switzerland for 'criminalisation of journa

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