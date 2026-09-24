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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Post has dedicated a new series of stamps to five Swiss livestock breeds at risk of extinction. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss postal stamps feature endangered farm animals This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 14:26 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These are the Appenzell bearded hen, the Roux du Valais sheep, the Rhaetian Grey cattle, the red-necked goat and the small tricolour mottled rabbit. The former Swiss Post announced this today, specifying that the stamps will be available from November 5, 2026.

The series is intended to pay tribute to the traditional native breeds that have characterised Swiss agriculture over the generations.

These animals are considered at risk of extinction because their populations are very small, declining or found only in a few regions. The ProSpecieRara Foundation, for example, has been working since 1985 to conserve the Appenzell Bearded Hen.

The new stamps form part of the fourth stamp issue of the year, which also includes, amongst other things, the Christmas stamps.

New permanent stamps featuring various mountain motifs will be available from the beginning of December 2026 and will be valid from January 1, 2027.

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