Deutsch de Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief gesunken Original Read more: Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief ges

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Water levels in lakes across eastern Switzerland have fallen to a record low. Lakes Untersee and Zurich have never recorded lower water levels. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Water levels in eastern Switzerland fall to record low This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 14:39 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The drought, which has persisted for months, is particularly evident on the Untersee, the western part of Lake Constance.

Boats have been aground in many places throughout the summer. There has clearly been a shortage of water in the harbour at Mannenbach-Salenstein since June.

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This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 The waters of Lake Geneva and other lakes reached record temperatures, with consequences for ecosystems and leisure activities.

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