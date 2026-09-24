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Water Levels In Eastern Switzerland Fall To Record Low

Water Levels In Eastern Switzerland Fall To Record Low


2026-09-24 02:19:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Water levels in lakes across eastern Switzerland have fallen to a record low. Lakes Untersee and Zurich have never recorded lower water levels. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Water levels in eastern Switzerland fall to record low This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 14:39 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief gesunken Original Read more: Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief ges

The drought, which has persisted for months, is particularly evident on the Untersee, the western part of Lake Constance.

Boats have been aground in many places throughout the summer. There has clearly been a shortage of water in the harbour at Mannenbach-Salenstein since June.

More More Climate solutions How heatwaves are changing Switzerland's major lakes

This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 The waters of Lake Geneva and other lakes reached record temperatures, with consequences for ecosystems and leisure activities.

Read more: How heatwaves are changing Switzerland's major

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Swissinfo

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