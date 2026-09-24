Water Levels In Eastern Switzerland Fall To Record Low
-
Deutsch
de
Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief gesunken
Original
Read more: Ostschweizer Seepegel sind auf Rekordtief ges
The drought, which has persisted for months, is particularly evident on the Untersee, the western part of Lake Constance.
Boats have been aground in many places throughout the summer. There has clearly been a shortage of water in the harbour at Mannenbach-Salenstein since June.More More Climate solutions How heatwaves are changing Switzerland's major lakes
This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 The waters of Lake Geneva and other lakes reached record temperatures, with consequences for ecosystems and leisure activities.Read more: How heatwaves are changing Switzerland's major
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment