Heatwave To Cost Swiss Economy CHF 400 Million
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Hitzewelle kostet die Schweizer Wirtschaft 2026 400 Millionen
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Read more: Hitzewelle kostet die Schweizer Wirtschaft 2026 400 Mill
And weather events could also result in high costs next year, according to a study by the credit insurer Allianz Trade.
Labour productivity also suffered as a result of the extreme heat this summer – longer breaks were necessary, and there were absences due to illness.
According to Allianz Trade, the economic losses amount to CHF400 million, which corresponds to around 0.05% of gross domestic product. The credit insurer is working with Allianz to analyse the impact of extreme weather events on the economy.
The findings are to be published annually from now on in the Allianz Climate Risk Tracker study.More More Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scientists
This content was published on Sep 22, 2026 Research from Switzerland and Germany suggests the world is on track for more warming than official projections assume – with major implications for climate planning.Read more: Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scien
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