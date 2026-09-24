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Heatwave To Cost Swiss Economy CHF 400 Million

Heatwave To Cost Swiss Economy CHF 400 Million


2026-09-24 02:19:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The hot summer of 2026 caused economic damage amounting to CHF400 million in Switzerland. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Heatwave to cost Swiss economy CHF 400 million This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 15:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Hitzewelle kostet die Schweizer Wirtschaft 2026 400 Millionen Original Read more: Hitzewelle kostet die Schweizer Wirtschaft 2026 400 Mill

And weather events could also result in high costs next year, according to a study by the credit insurer Allianz Trade.

Labour productivity also suffered as a result of the extreme heat this summer – longer breaks were necessary, and there were absences due to illness.

According to Allianz Trade, the economic losses amount to CHF400 million, which corresponds to around 0.05% of gross domestic product. The credit insurer is working with Allianz to analyse the impact of extreme weather events on the economy.

The findings are to be published annually from now on in the Allianz Climate Risk Tracker study.

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Read more: Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scien

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