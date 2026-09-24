Relaxed Planning Rules Allow For 4,000 New Zurich Flats
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Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohnungen
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Read more: Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohn
The recently amended federal ordinance has lifted a construction freeze on around 4,000 flats in Zurich. This was reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Thursday.More More Housing Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!
This content was published on Apr 21, 2025 In Zurich, only seven out of 10,000 apartments are vacant on average – the lowest rate in Switzerland and probably in the Western world.Read more: Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing short
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