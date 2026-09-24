Deutsch de Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohnungen Original Read more: Neue Bundesregeln machen Weg frei für 4000 Zürcher Wohn

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Thousands of flats that had previously been blocked by urban planning restrictions can now be built in the Swiss city of Zurich. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Relaxed planning rules allow for 4,000 new Zurich flats This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 16:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The recently amended federal ordinance has lifted a construction freeze on around 4,000 flats in Zurich. This was reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Thursday.

More More Housing Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!

This content was published on Apr 21, 2025 In Zurich, only seven out of 10,000 apartments are vacant on average – the lowest rate in Switzerland and probably in the Western world.

Read more: Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing short