NLC India Renewables, C-DAC Partner To Develop Renewable-Powered Data Centres

MENAFN - KNN India)NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), the green energy arm of NLC India Limited (NLCIL), has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to explore green digital infrastructure and advanced computing technologies.

The partnership will examine the development of renewable energy-powered data centres, combining NIRL's capabilities in solar, wind and energy storage with C-DAC's expertise in advanced computing and digital technologies.

Focus On Renewable-Powered Data Centres

Under the partnership, C-DAC will explore providing technology support and consultancy for state-of-the-art data centres powered by renewable energy, with a focus on improving the sustainability and energy efficiency of digital infrastructure.

The collaboration also provides for joint initiatives in emerging technology areas including High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing, reported The Hindu.

Energy-Technology Integration

NIRL Director Ramachandra Parashar and C-DAC Executive Director S.D. Sudarsan exchanged the MoU during SemiCon India 2026 in New Delhi.

NLCIL said the partnership seeks to develop solutions at the intersection of clean energy and advanced digital technologies, supporting India's push towards a secure, sustainable and technology-driven digital ecosystem.

The initiative is also aligned with the objectives of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the company said.

(KNN Bureau)