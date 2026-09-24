India, US Discuss Potential Russia-Iran Sanctions, Energy Security Concerns

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the United States have discussed possible sanctions against countries that continue economic engagement with Russia and Iran, with the US saying it remains ready to help regional partners address their energy security needs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the US State Department, the two discussed developments in the Middle East and beyond, including“sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran”. Rubio also emphasised that the US remains well-positioned to support regional partners in addressing energy security challenges, PTI reported.

The two ministers reaffirmed the role of the US-India strategic partnership in supporting a safe, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar said he reiterated India's“interests and concerns” regarding the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while also discussing the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine.

New US Law Expands Sanctions And Tariff Powers

The legislation, signed by US President Donald Trump last Friday, expands statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions targeting Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran. It also provides the US administration with additional authority to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said the new law gives him“enormous new tariff authorities” over major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China, adding that he could use those powers if necessary.

The legislation is named after the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, who had backed a sanctions proposal involving tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil.

India Reiterates Focus On Energy Security

India has maintained that its energy policy is guided by the need to ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people and that it will continue to pursue diversified sources of energy.

(KNN Bureau)

