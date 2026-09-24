Priority Moving Services Urges Portland Businesses To Plan Office Moves Before Holiday Street Restrictions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hillsboro-based Priority Moving Services outlines how city permit timelines, the I-5 closure, and PBOT's holidays affect commercial moves across Portland.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Priority Moving Services, a Hillsboro moving company that has served the Portland metro since 2006, is advising businesses planning office relocations this fall to account for city street-use timelines before the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) holiday moratorium begins on November 19, 2026. From that date through January 5, 2027, PBOT restricts public right-of-way use on designated streets in the city's major retail districts to support the holiday season.Most office moves in Portland depend on curb space. When a moving truck has to park on a public street, PBOT's Temporary Street Use Permit is the tool for reserving parking spaces for residential and commercial moves. PBOT asks applicants to allow five to seven business days from application to permit start date for parking reservations, and 10 to 12 business days for permits that close a sidewalk, travel lane, or street. In metered areas, a parking reservation costs $87 per day for each 20-foot space.The calendar is tighter than usual this year. With southbound I-5 closed at the Rose Quarter from September 11 through October 19, PBOT has said that requests for lane or street closures on affected routes will need additional review and may have to be scheduled outside the closure dates. Businesses whose moves fall inside the holiday moratorium can apply for an exemption. PBOT reviews those appeals at no charge if they are received before October 30, 2026, and charges a $296 processing fee after that date.For a business, the practical result is that you should plan an office move scheduled for November or December in October. Priority Moving Services recommends that companies set the move date first, then work backward to confirm loading dock and freight elevator reservations with building management, request the certificate of insurance (COI) each building requires from the movers, and apply for any street-use permit well ahead of PBOT's processing window. For permits that close a sidewalk, travel lane, or street, PBOT requires a certificate of insurance on file naming the City of Portland as additionally insured before the permit is issued.The company's commercial movers handle office and business relocations in downtown Portland and across the metro, along with packing and climate-controlled warehouse storage at its Hillsboro facility for moves that need a gap between locations.The same street rules apply to households moving into downtown, Pearl District, and Northwest Portland buildings. To help both groups plan, Priority Moving Services has published a free parking planner on its movers in Portland, OR page. The planner estimates the latest date to apply for a PBOT parking reservation, the expected city fee, and who posts the reservation signs, based on PBOT's published rates.Priority Moving Services has completed more than 17,000 moves, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and has a 4.9-star average across 895 Google reviews. All of its movers are background-checked employees.About Priority Moving Services: Priority Moving Services is a moving company based at 560 SE 4th Ave in Hillsboro, Oregon, serving households and businesses across Portland and the metro since 2006. The company provides local and long-distance moving, commercial moving, packing services, labor-only moving, piano moving, and climate-controlled warehouse storage. Priority Moving Services is licensed under ODOT #158082 and USDOT #2035360.

Joshua Dudleston

Priority Moving Services

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Priority Moving Services Urges Portland Businesses to Plan Office Moves Before Holiday Street Restrictions News Provided By Rotate Digital September 24, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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