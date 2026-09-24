Goa CEO Reaffirms Pending Voter Applications Processing

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Sep 24 (IANS) The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Goa, on Thursday said it processed 97 cases not included in the final roll published in February 2026 through house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to complete Form 6.

In a press statement also posted on its official X handle, the CEO said:“The 97 cases not included in the Final Roll published in February 2026 were separately processed through house-to-house visits by BLOs for completion of Form 6. Many have since been enrolled, while the remaining cases are being processed. It is reiterated that no eligible elector will be left behind.”

The statement followed an investigation by The Indian Express, which reported that 97 voters in Goa flagged for“logical discrepancies” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were examined by local Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). After document scrutiny, as directed by the Supreme Court, they found them eligible and cleared them for inclusion in the final roll.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said it functions as a multi-member constitutional body under Article 324 of the Constitution. It operates through written notes, observations, technical suggestions, and internal checks and balances to ensure transparency, legal compliance, and operational rigour.

The ECI clarified that official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. Operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages form part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights.

Commissioners' suggestions were intended to improve electoral processes. Differing views and observations, the ECI said, are a normal part of deliberation in any institution and form part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Every officer of the Commission is authorised to suggest improvements to the electoral system.

Highlighting certain internal notes or observations spread over 10 months while overlooking the larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives gives only one part of the picture, the Commission stated.

In recent months, the ECI has taken numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives, and undertaken many electoral reforms, including conducting the Electoral Roll Revision (Special Intensive Revision) across the country. The Commission took all these decisions unanimously in the past year.

The Commission has also successfully conducted major elections in Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, along with related exercises involving wide-ranging administrative and operational machinery.

The ECI's digital platforms, such as ECINet, operate under strict data security protocols to prevent unauthorised tampering or manipulation. The Commission has implemented IT security checks and standard cyber-security measures across national databases.

Statutory authorities, including Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), function as per their statutory powers for registration and deletion under law. The Commission reiterated its full commitment to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity.