Malappuram: 23-Year-Old Nabbed For Stealing Bike From House Porch!

Malappuram: Valanchery police arrested a young man for stealing a motorcycle right out of a house's car porch. The police caught 23-year-old Mohammed Shahal, who hails from Murkanad Vengad, in connection with the crime.

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The theft happened on the night of September 11. A Vendallur resident had parked his bike safely in his car porch. The family woke up to find the two-wheeler missing and immediately filed a police complaint. Valanchery police quickly stepped in and started checking CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The cops tracked the route the stolen bike took and closely monitored the suspect's movements.

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The police soon found the stolen motorcycle abandoned at Athipatta in Valanchery. This major clue helped the cops speed up their hunt for the thief. The CCTV visuals and local intelligence finally pointed the police toward Mohammed Shahal. The cops picked him up from Kunjhippura late last night. The police officially recorded his arrest after a detailed round of questioning. The cops are now investigating further to see if anyone else helped him pull off this theft.