WATCH: 'Jaldi Kar, Panvel Nikalna Hai' Backfires As Professor Grabs Student's Collar At Rohit Sood Show

During stand-up comedian Rajat Sood's show, Ahmedabad's Nirma University witnessed an ugly and confrontational moment when a professor physically grabbed a student's collar on stage after a classic internet quip broke the patience of everyone in the auditorium.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a student was seen coming onto the stage when Rohit Sood was already performing, and the professor aggressively grabbed his collar following a heated exchange sparked by the student's viral 'jaldi bol, panvel nikalna hai' heckle.

The incident left the entire auditorium, filled with students and teachers, stunned and awkward as the lighthearted college comedy gig abruptly escalated into an aggressive physical confrontation caught completely on camera.

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How Did the Ugly Incident Unfold at Nirma University?

Indian stand-up comedian Rajat Sood was performing at Nirma University in Ahmedabad, where he treated the packed crowd to his usual witty humour. However, the evening took a bizarre turn when a faculty member decided to take the stage to read out some announcements or text.

As the professor began to read at an excruciatingly slow pace, the patience of the audience wore thin. Seizing the moment, a student in the crowd shouted out the famous, viral pop-culture line: 'Jaldi bol, panvel nikalna hai!'. He referred to the famous line from the movie Golmaal 3,

The professor was visibly enraged by the disrespect and called the student onto the stage, while the latter was expecting playful banter or a light reprimand. However, it turned out to be an aggressive confrontation from the professor, who grabbed the student's collar in front of the bewildered comedian and a paralyzed audience. The entire incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

comedian rajat sood was performing at nirma university, ahmedabada prof decided to read out something during the performance, but he was reading very slowlya student says "jaldi bol, panvel nikalna hai"he calls him to stage grabs his collarwhat the actual fuck twitter/GyxAbInLWH

- Shobhit Bakliwal (@shobhitic) September 24, 2026

When the evening should have been about unwinding and enjoying lighthearted humour, it quickly morphed into a campus controversy. The professor's angry reaction to student's' heckling during his announcement has left the entire campus talking about it, as the incident became the talk of the town and the clip continues to circulate across multiple platforms.

The professor has been identified as Professor H.K. Patel (or Dr. Himanshu Patel), while the student was left visibly shaken as the confrontation brought an abrupt, tense halt to the university's cultural festivities.

Social Media Users Divided Over Professor Grabbing Student's Collar

The viral video of a professor grabbing the collar of a student has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens and users divided over the student's heckling and the professor's response.

Taking to their X handles, many users debated whether the student's heckling warranted the professor's reaction, with some defending the need for respect while others criticised the physical confrontation. Another section of users said both the student and professor should have exercised restraint during the incident.

While some users backed the professor's response and stressed the importance of respecting teachers, others questioned the decision to physically grab the student. A few admitted that the student's heckle was inappropriate, but the professor could have handled the situation without turning it into a physical confrontation.

Prof did right thing. Whole generation is so rude, no respect

- Isha (@mywakeupcall223) September 24, 2026

Prof was right here. You have to be respectful irrespective of the stage towards the teachers.

- Prateek Jain (@xprateekjain) September 24, 2026

Ye kaisa Prof h bhai Student did wrong but a Prof has no right to behave the way he did. Should take strict against both. Aise collar toh school ke baache pakdte h yaar

- Dark 69 (@hello_mr_dark69) September 24, 2026

honestly where are the manners of student towards the teacher? u can't disrespect and cry for the same. prof dill well, students need to be in their limits.

- Chintan Shah (@Chintan_08) September 24, 2026

Whats wrong? Its not a comic place one need to respect the order of things just dont always joke will he say the same to his father?

- me (@saketpratapsin8) September 24, 2026

Respect is a two-way street. Simple.

- Ankit Uttam (@ankituttam) September 24, 2026

There's a difference between disciplining a student and acting like a roadside gunda mawali and grabbing someone's collar. The student was wrong here lekin phir professor sahab ne self goal maar diya. Oksana (@fadednailpaint) September 24, 2026

Not justifying the professor's act, but maybe the self-proclaimed“comedy” brigade needs a reality check too. When chaprigiri is repeatedly packaged as comedy and cheap provocation as creativity, perhaps the lesson must be taught. Manish (@Manish_T_weets) September 24, 2026

Justified honestly Udaybhaan (@Scionofkekeya) September 24, 2026

Our teachers would've slapped us and that's what was needed to be done here, there's a certain decorum one must maintain whilst interacting with your teachers. Ashish (@AshishAFC) September 24, 2026

Both should have controlled their mouth and actions. What would have happened if the boy had struck back? Ashwin (@ashwinsmr) September 24, 2026

please respect elder professor, they are god, greater than parents saaaarrr ani (@anyrium) September 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Nirma University has yet to issue an official statement regarding the viral confrontation, leaving the internet divided on whether institutional decorum or student expression crossed the line first.

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