Studio Lenca Explores Identity And Migration Through Colorful Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, known as Studio Lenca, has developed a practice deeply rooted in the diasporic experience, focusing on themes of migration, displacement, longing, and a desire for belonging. His distinctive style incorporates vibrant colors and a playful, cartoonish aesthetic that also conveys hope and joy, according to Campos.

“Color is important because color is about joy,” Campos told Observer.“I don't see joy as the opposite of a difficult history. It's often a way for people to survive difficult histories.”

Campos left El Salvador during the civil war as a child, grew up undocumented in the U.S., and initially trained in dance before transitioning to visual art. By 2023, his career had seen a rapid yet sustained ascent within both institutions and the art market. This began with solo presentations at several galleries, including Tang Contemporary Art in Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong, as well as EDJI Gallery in Brussels, and Kates-Ferri Projects and Halsey McKay Gallery, both in New York. He also exhibited with Carl Freedman Gallery in Margate, which started representing him after his residency at Tracey Emin's studio and sold out his presentation at Untitled Miami last year.

Around the same time, the Parrish Art Museum acquired 15 life-size painted wood figures from his series“Chisme” for its permanent collection. His work also entered the collection of the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The name Studio Lenca reflects both the multidisciplinary nature of Campos's work and its strong connection to his homeland's culture.“Studio” signifies an experimental, adaptable space that can shift between various forms, such as an art, fashion, or photographic studio.“Lenca” refers to the Indigenous Lenca people of El Salvador and Honduras, and Campos's personal ancestral ties to El Salvador.

For Campos, art has always been a primary means to examine identity and explore a longing for a country he only knew through family stories, having no direct childhood memories. His recent paintings feature monumental, highly stylized figures that function as both alter egos and archetypes. These characters originated from his fascination with the Historiantes of El Salvador and their traditional dances.

“That was a moment in my life when I was a dancer myself,” he said.“I was studying ballet in the U.S., and I thought to myself, 'I wonder what kind of dance comes from El Salvador?' What's interesting is that I was interested in learning about where I come from.”

His early research into Salvadoran traditions became part of a broader effort to piece together an identity inherited but not fully experienced. Campos recalled,“I don't really have memories of childhood there because I was four years old. But I have the stories that I grew up with through my mother. It was really about wanting to know about yourself, trying to put all these puzzle pieces together. That's how I came to the figures.”

Color became integral to his practice as he began painting.“It has a way of transporting you to a different place. For a long time, my studio was in the U.K., and I felt very disconnected from being Latino and being Salvadoran. Color became a way for me to create that environment in my studio.”

Campos's practice aims to build a space for expression, identity, empathy, and belonging. Even when he visits El Salvador, people sometimes identify him as“American,” a term he resists, noting that America extends beyond the United States. In the U.S., he is increasingly identified with the U.K. This ambiguity of identity and belonging, common in diasporic experiences, results in a feeling of belonging everywhere and nowhere at once, according to Campos. He now views his work not merely as a reconnection to a lost origin, but as a way to create space for others who have experienced similar forms of invisibility.

“If a gallery wants to have a show, now I think, how can we talk about immigration through the work?” he reflected.“How can we create an understanding of these communities?”

Campos frequently engages directly with migrant and undocumented communities, including individuals at the U.S. border and, more recently, undocumented teenagers in New York for a project at MoMA PS1. This fall, he led a collective learning project in Homeroom under the artist-run platform LA ESCUELA___, collaborating with artists like Laura Anderson Barbata and Lizania Cruz. The project charted pedagogies from Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean with diasporic communities in Queens and across New York. Campos noted that the current political climate in the United States has made these collaborations increasingly sensitive. He is now focused on safeguarding participants and avoids publicizing gatherings involving undocumented individuals or exposing them unnecessarily. He believes these communities possess their own knowledge, often needing only the space to express and recognize their experiences.

His artworks function similarly, which Campos describes as“ninjas.” They possess a chameleonic quality, enabling them to navigate diverse contexts and overcome resistance from some viewers through their color and playfulness. A viewer might initially be drawn to a painting by its aesthetic qualities, only to later discover the migration story or political perspective embedded within it. Campos views this ability to connect people with experiences they might otherwise avoid as part of art's power.

Notably, he often depicts his painted figures in moments of beauty, leisure, and repose, creating a dynamic between vigilance and the possibility of rest. Typically, they appear relaxed, shaded by large hats under bright sun, surrounded by lush tropical greenery. These natural landscapes sometimes seem to merge with the figures, breathing as a single organism in a generative symbiosis, while still suggesting tension between natural and human environments.

When considering nature and landscapes, Campos cites three key ideas. First, nature disregards human-made political borders. He also connects landscapes to knowledge forms associated with El Salvador.“For example, my tía knows that it's going to rain soon because she looks at the water in the river. That's a different type of understanding that I miss when I'm in the U.K.,” he explained. Lastly, he believes even the most abundant tropical landscape can conceal dangers. He has often imagined what peaceful life within El Salvador's beautiful environment might entail, a possibility unavailable to many, which renders landscape inherently political.“People who travel from Central America and South America to the U.S. go through these beautiful jungles and beautiful deserts, but they become very dangerous places,” he noted.“So it's about thinking through the landscape and how we navigate it.”

Although known primarily as a painter, Campos resists being defined solely by this medium, having initially approached it through dance and video.

Source: Observer Arts