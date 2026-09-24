Sotheby's Auctions Rare Macallan 1926 Whisky At Estate Sale

MENAFN - USA Art News) On, Sotheby's will conduct its inaugural auction atin Speyside, Scotland, featuring one of the world's most renowned whisky bottles. The top lot, dubbed“,” carries a high estimate of

This particular whisky was distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986, following a six-decade maturation period in sherry-seasoned oak cask No. 263 at The Macallan distillery. Only 40 bottles were drawn from this cask. Of these, 14 were given the“Fine & Rare” label, 12 featured designs by British artist Sir Peter Blake, and another 12 were designed by Italian artist Valerio Adami. Two bottles were initially left unlabeled, with one later hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon. The“Fine & Rare” bottle offered in this auction is one of the original 14.

With an estimate ranging from £1.7 million to £2.2 million ($2.2 million to $3 million), the bottle is expected to challenge the current record for a single whisky bottle. That record was established three years ago at Sotheby's in London, when another Macallan 1926, an Adami-labeled example, sold for £2.2 million ($2.7 million).

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of whisky and spirits, stated,“'The Macallan 1926' stands as one of the most iconic and coveted spirits ever produced. To celebrate its centenary with the first-ever auction held at a Scotch whisky distillery is a landmark moment for the world of whisky collecting.”

The auction takes place amidst a broader cooling of the rare-whisky market, which has seen exceptional growth in recent years. Data from Rare Whisky 101, featured in Knight Frank's latest Luxury Investment Index, indicates a 13.6 percent decline in rare whisky bottle values over the 12 months leading up to mid- 2025, and a 25.3 percent drop over five years. Despite this trend, the top tier of the market continues to yield extraordinary results for bottles distinguished by their rarity and provenance.

Fowle informed ARTnews that the demographic of whisky buyers has also evolved. When he joined Sotheby's in 2019, approximately 80 percent of the house's whisky buyers were from Asia. He noted a swift shift“westward,” with the US now ranking as the leading country by number of buyers. Fowle also distinguished between those who purchase whisky for consumption and those who buy primarily for collection. He observed a natural cutoff around the £5,000 mark, above which buyers tend to consider opening a bottle more carefully. He described this as a“wealth to enthusiasm ratio,” explaining that wealthy individuals often“under-drink their wealth” despite being able to afford expensive bottles daily, while highly enthusiastic individuals may“over-drink their wealth.”

Another significant offering in the sale is a special edition of“The Macallan's Romantica Collection,” created specifically for this Scottish auction. This lot includes three bottles featuring works by Blake, Adami, and Dillon, bottled at 85.2 proof. Only two sets of each artist's edition were produced at this strength. One set is being auctioned by Sotheby's, while its matching three-bottle counterpart will remain in The Macallan's permanent archive. This auction set, estimated at £60,000 to £100,000 ($80,000 to $130,000), is accompanied by a bespoke oak cabinet containing original materials related to the artists' contributions.

Other notable lots include“ The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old,” with an estimated value of £90,000 to £140,000 ($120,000 to $185,000), and the complete Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection, estimated at £260,000-£350,000 ($340,000 to $460,000). This six-decanter collection was released between 2005 and 2016 in collaboration with French crystal maker Lalique.

Fowle also highlighted Macallan's early recognition of whisky as a collectible. He told ARTnews that the distillery“had an eye on the way people liked to collect whisky at a time when other people weren't really taking interest in the collector market.” This foresight, he explained, positioned Macallan“ahead of the game.”

Source: ARTnews