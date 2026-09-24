Joan Mitchell Foundation Releases Artist Legacy Report, Tool

MENAFN - USA Art News) Therecently published a new report,“Creating Future Memory: Building the Field of Artist Legacy Stewardship,” which is available as a freedownload on the organization's website.

Authored by Solana Chehtman and Sharon Mizota, the eighty-page document compiles findings from interviews with more than 150 individuals, including artists, family members, archivists, curators, and legacy professionals. The research identified significant disparities in legacy preservation efforts, linked to systemic inequities based on race, gender, disability, and demographics. It concluded that while many individuals and groups across the United States are working to preserve artists' legacies, their initiatives are often under-resourced, lack visibility, and operate in isolation.

Alongside the report, the foundation also introduced the Legacy Field Map, an online, crowd-sourced directory. This tool aims to identify nonprofit organizations nationwide that support various models of artist legacy work.

The Joan Mitchell Foundation was established in 1993, the year after the artist's death, with a mission to fund research, scholarship, and exhibitions related to Mitchell's legacy, and to“aid and assist” working artists. These new resources advocate for more equitable investment in the field of legacy stewardship.

We previously reported:

Olia Lialina, a net pioneer active since 1994, discusses her 30-year career, current exhibitions in Berlin and Stuttgart, and her extensive work archiving

Source: Artforum