Fondation Beyeler Reveals Three New Zumthor-Designed Buildings

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Riehen,, has unveiled three new buildings designed by, the Pritzker Prize–winningarchitect. Zumthor is also known for designing the newat the. These three structures, along with approximatelyof new green space and gardens, expand the museum beyond its original building, which was designed byand completed in

According to Dezeen, Atelier Peter Zumthor, the architect's studio, opted for separate buildings instead of a single extension. The expansion includes a gallery, a cultural space, and an office building.

Zumthor explained his approach, stating,“If we'd crammed all the functions onto a single plot, we'd have ended up with one big building with everything squeezed into a single box. I like art museums that really only serve art, so I split up the different functions.” He added,“I wanted my buildings to blend in so naturally that it felt completely self-evident.”

The Wyss Museum, constructed from rammed concrete, adds about 16,000 square feet of gallery space across three floors. It features large windows and has a Y-shaped floor plan, allowing it to integrate with the existing trees on the museum grounds.

The single-story Ammann Pavilion, with its glass walls set in oak frames, is designed to host cultural events such as talks, film screenings, and performances. It will also serve as a public gathering space.

The Erlen Torhaus building, clad in varnished oak, will house art-delivery facilities on its ground floor and offices on its upper floors. Like the Wyss Museum, it features large windows. An underground corridor connects this structure to the original Renzo Piano building.

Visitors will be able to access the expanded Fondation Beyeler on a limited basis starting September 26. The newly enlarged facility is scheduled to fully open to the public on January 15, 2027.

Source: Artforum