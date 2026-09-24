Maison Estelle Shuts Amid Police Probe, Cancels Frieze Week Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) London's private members club,, has temporarily closed following ainvestigation conducted outside its premises. The closure has resulted in the cancellation of all scheduled parties and dinners intended to mark

Lisson Gallery, which planned an event at the club, confirmed to ARTnews via email that it is now seeking an alternative location. This marks the second consecutive year the gallery has been compelled to change venues due to unusual circumstances; in 2025, a fire at London's Chiltern Firehouse prompted Lisson to move its annual Frieze party to Maison Estelle.

In an email to its members, Maison Estelle stated that the police investigation stems from“a serious public safety matter outside the premises.” The club also confirmed that all“dining bookings and cultural programming will be canceled and will not go ahead during this closure.” A source close to Maison Estelle indicated that three members were granted special permission to invite approximately 30 guests each, exceeding the usual limit of three guests per visit for members, with larger parties typically requiring vetting. These three members reportedly invited more than 30 guests, leading to an estimated 600-plus people outside Maison Estelle, where someone is believed to have fainted. Maison Estelle was not immediately available for comment.

The club also informed members that it is collaborating“closely with Westminster City Council and the police while we carry out investigations and review our license conditions.” Maison Estelle opened in 2021 on Grafton Street in Mayfair, an area known for its luxury shops and art galleries, including Hauser & Wirth, Alison Jacques, David Zwirner, and Cardi Gallery. The club is recognized for its private events, where guest lists are confidential, and mobile phones are typically sealed with a sticker upon entry. Celebrities such as Princess Beatrice, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, and Lewis Hamilton have been seen leaving the venue.

Source: ARTnews