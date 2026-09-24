AI Mural In Bristol Sparks Community Backlash

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new vinyl mural in Bristol, the hometown of artist, is facing significant criticism from the local arts community. The artwork, designed with artificial intelligence, has been installed on the side of thebuilding in Bedminster and contains several inaccuracies.

Among the errors are an incorrect depiction of Cabot Tower, a dwarfed SS Great Britain, and a flawed interpretation of Banksy's 1999 work Mild Mild West. Instead of Banksy's signature oversized teddy bear throwing a Molotov cocktail at riot police officers, the mural features a one-legged figure pointing.

Bristol, known internationally for its vibrant street art scene, has seen strong pushback. Caroline Maggs of the Bristol Mural Collective (BMC) told Bristol 24/7 that“AI designs not only devalue but undermine the work of artists.” She added that the collective was“saddened and angered by the Jolly Colliers not choosing to support hand made work.” Maggs also stated,“We are small businesses, and as a small business themselves, they should have chosen better. In a climate where humans are being replaced by AI at an alarming rate, choosing art like this is not only an aesthetic choice but a political one.”

An unidentified artist reportedly posted a printed letter below the mural on Tuesday, which has since been removed. The letter characterized the mural as“a disrespectful affront to this city,” highlighting that“Hundreds of murals exist across the city, created by truly talented individuals, with passion, hard-earned skill and dedication.” The letter further asserted,“By choosing to 'create' (though that word gives more credit than is due) an Al generated image, produce it in vinyl and stick it to the side of your building, you are actively damaging the livelihoods of artists, disrespecting and contributing to the theft of their work, and making a mockery of what makes Bristol the city it is. You have watered down the spirit, the originality and the very essence of the visual aesthetic you have tried, and failed, to recreate.”

A spokesperson for Punch Pubs & Co, the pub's owner, explained that the external wall requires minor repairs, making a permanent mural difficult at this time. They chose a temporary solution and look forward to collaborating with local artists on a more permanent piece in the future. Emily Tuffen, another artist from BMC, told Bristol 24/7,“On a personal level, I would be so happy if someone circled all the mistakes in red paint like a teacher or a spot the difference puzzle. That would make it actually a good street art piece and a clear statement. Bristol loves authentic creativity and won't stand for intellectual property theft! It wouldn't cost the proprietors too much if they wanted THAT commissioned!”

Source: ARTnews