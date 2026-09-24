Major Auction Houses Raise Buyer's Fees Amid Slow Market

MENAFN - USA Art News) Major auction houses, andhave all increased their buyer's fees this year. These adjustments are occurring as the art market experiences a period of muted activity, despite high-profile sales.

Christie's implemented new tiers on September 1, setting buyer's premiums at 28 percent for hammer prices up to $2 million, 22 percent for amounts up to $8 million, and 15 percent for sales exceeding that. These rates represent a slight increase from changes made just last year, aligning them with Sotheby's, which raised its fees in February.

Bonhams will introduce new fee structures starting October 1, adding a new price band: 30 percent on the first $35,000, which then tapers to 14 percent for sales above $7.5 million. Phillips adjusted its fee schedule in April, applying 29 percent on amounts up to $2 million, 22 percent from $2 million to $8 million, and 15 percent above $8 million. Phillips also offers a“priority bidding” incentive, reducing fees by 1 to 4 percent for early bids.

Art advisor Josh Baer suggested that buyers“don't think they care” about the hikes, as they typically have a final price in mind and simply adjust their bids. However, Baer noted that“Sellers certainly care because their 'take-home pay' can be considerably less especially on lower-value works,” highlighting Bonhams's 30 percent rate on the lowest tier. He also questioned the long-term trajectory, asking:“What's next in 10 years? 50 percent?”

Stephanie Armstrong, managing partner at the advisory firm Beaumont Nathan, commented that while“it's possible that we may soon reach a tipping point,” auctions continue to offer“a breadth of access and efficiency” that is difficult to replicate. She added that these rising fees“ultimately stem from the unsustainable costs involved in running art businesses at scale,” which may be driving the growth of independent advisories and channels that offer“lower overheads allow for more competitive fee structures.”

Advisor Todd Levin noted that these fees are“sound” given the“extraordinarily slender” profits auction houses generate in the current market. He explained that in the current K-shaped economy, where high and low ends diverge, top lots with“blue-chip trophy prices” primarily subsidize operations, even with slim margins due to guarantees. Levin estimated that many auction houses might prefer not to deal with anything under $1 million.

Source: Artnet News