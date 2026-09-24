Spring Break Art Show Explores 'Hide 'N Seek' Theme In New York

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Spring Break Art Show, currently on view through, has transformed the ninth floor of a formeroffice building ininto an interactive exhibition space. Located atand, the fair's theme this year is“Hide 'n Seek,” an idea previously tested on a smaller scale inin

Co-founder Andrew Gori noted that curators have brought in dozens of artists to create more than 100 projects across various media, with many works referencing childhood. For instance, curator Todd Bienvenu organized over 60 artists to produce pieces using materials such as crayons, markers, and construction paper, priced between $100 and $8,000 each. Gori explained that these established artists, who are also parents, engage with children's materials to showcase their playful side. The fair also features artists displaying works they created during their own childhoods and interactive games for visitors.

Despite the initial appearance of bright colors and humor, many works contain deeper meanings or concealed messages. Adina Andrus, a Romanian-born artist, created a secret language of 2,000 symbols based on her childhood memories, which she renders as ceramic wall sculptures ranging from $2,750 to $6,550 each. She stated,“It's how I talk about myself without talking about myself.” Gori added,“The subconscious is always hiding things from you.”

Notable Installations

Among the fair's immersive installations is Louis Sarowsky's“Rock with me,” featuring stone sculptures of food items. These include a Neapolitan ice-cream sandwich and an orange creamsicle, each priced at $1,300, a breakfast plate with waffles and fruit for $4,500, and a blueberry muffin for $1,800. A self-taught stone sculptor and skateboarder, Sarowsky meticulously carves these from naturally occurring stone, selecting specific types for color and texture, such as limestone for bread in his $2,600 bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich.

Sarowsky also created“Rock Basel” ( 2026 ), his interpretation of Maurizio Cattelan's“Comedian” ( 2019 ). This piece, meticulously carved from honeycomb calcite for the banana and marble for the duct tape, is available for $2,300. Cattelan's original work, a real banana with real duct tape, sold for $6.2 million at auction in 2024.

The installation“Scorched Earth Tiki” by writer Cara Sheffler and artist Johannah Herr explores consumer propaganda and its subversion. The space, transformed into a tiki bar, offers mocktails for $12, shot glasses for $15, and miniature snow globes for $40. These items subtly reveal tragic histories of war and colonialism in regions like Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, and Vietnam. Mushroom clouds, symbolizing US Cold War nuclear weapons testing, appear in string lights, handmade ceramic tiki mugs priced at $400, and a tufted rug for $8,500. Herr explained that the project aims to educate visitors about the tiki bar's origins in 1930s California as an escapist fantasy. Their“Scorched Earth Tiki” recipe book, priced at $30, presents dark histories of beautiful islands as drink recipes.

Paul Gagner's installation,“When The Moon Hits Your Eye: A Cautionary Tale,” features a giant sculpture of the artist's head with a colossal fly, priced at $12,000. Curator Jacob Rhodes described Gagner as a playful artist from the Midwest. The installation includes a control room resembling a science-fiction cartoon, with“uncertain mode” activated and a battery nearing depletion. Irreverent paintings and wall sculptures, ranging from $2,500 to $6,000 each, depict random objects in outer space, with one even concealing a theremin for sci-fi sound effects. Rhodes noted that the theme of“space junk” is a serious matter, given the more than 8,000 tonnes of human-made debris orbiting Earth.

The collective Slow Factory's installation,“Everything Is Political Live,” transformed a space into a live studio set, incorporating an old 60 Minutes sign found in the building. This installation extends their publication launched in 2024. Co-founder Collis Browne described it as“the people's newsroom,” inviting visitors to sit behind a news desk and discuss current affairs, with their voices and likenesses recorded as news anchors. The team plans to compile favorite clips to create a compilation. Browne stated,“Everyone is a journalist if they're telling the truth with intention.”

Down the hall, Pam Korman's“Beyond Lip Service” offers a personal interpretation of the fair's theme. Her installation features a bed, a red rug, and a side table with a lamp, surrounded by wallpaper adorned with photographs of lips and screens displaying the faces of three generations of women, the artist, her mother, and her daughter. Korman drew inspiration from Andy Warhol's“Screen Tests” to explore hidden similarities in familial gestures. She explained,“It's about maternal legacy, and how these kinds of things are handed down,” adding,“I found my own identity in my female ancestors.” The entire setup is available for $30,000.

We previously reported:

New York City's art season opened last week with a focus on decorative arts and installational elements across 10 new gallery shows in Chelsea and Tribeca.

Source: The Art Newspaper