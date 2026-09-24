SPLIT LEVEL Fair Returns To Nomad For Second Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, founded by artist and dealer, will host its second edition fromat. This year's event features, selected for the first time through an open call, showcasing a diverse array of contemporary art practices.

The fair employs a community-driven, salon-style, booth-free approach, fostering a more intimate engagement model for galleries and visitors. This format allows participating galleries and the host venue to share resources, directly addressing challenges faced by the art market. Cedar intentionally scheduled the fair outside of New York's already busy art weeks to promote“slow looking and deeper engagement.” The fair integrates art installations with a program of performances, talks, and activations within the design-focused space.

Cedar, who also founded the artist-run nomadic gallery Good Naked, views SPLIT LEVEL as an extension of her commitment to creating alternative opportunities for artists. The inaugural edition last year included 15 galleries, largely drawn from Cedar's existing network with organizations like NADA and Future Fair. Rimadesio's interest in collaborations led Cedar to propose a larger event, leveraging the potential of businesses in other creative industries to partner with art organizations for mutual visibility and engagement.

Exhibitors at SPLIT LEVEL include interdisciplinary art spaces such as SPILL 180, itinerant curatorial projects like Good Naked and The Sphinx, and galleries that combine exhibition programs with art advisory or artist management, including Kelly-McKenna Gallery, Artist Estate Studio, and Blah Blah Gallery.

Cedar stated that a primary intention of inviting collaborators was“to help sustain and build networks across galleries and platforms.” She also noted that the fair serves as an“enormous advertising opportunity for most spaces,” allowing for the pooling of networks and the deepening of conversations.

The fair's setting within Rimadesio's showroom, designed around domestic life, creates a familiar environment where visitors tend to linger and conversations differ from those in a conventional white cube. Cedar observes:“There's an element of people staying longer when there's a comfortable space to inhabit and when it feels familiar, and the conversations around looking become different.” Although exhibitors cannot drill into the walls, Cedar views these constraints as opportunities for experimentation, leading to playful installations where works are strung from the ceiling, placed on bookshelves, and in drawers.

Cedar, whose father is an actor, also incorporates theatrical and video programming into the fair, utilizing Rimadesio's two showroom screens and staging a playwright-collaborated piece that moves between rooms. Despite its expanded exhibition feel, Cedar emphasizes calling it a“fair” because“commerce and sustainability remain central to the project,” ensuring visitors understand that works are for sale. She aims to cultivate new collectors and younger audiences by providing an educational element, encouraging extended engagement through talks and performances.“I wanted to give people living and working in New York a chance to have something they could really spend time with,” she added.

We previously reported:

Richard Hedreen is selling 50 artworks through Sotheby's, expected to exceed $90 million, to fund a new Seattle University Museum of Art building.

Source: Observer Arts