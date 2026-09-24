Missionirnewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Appoints Timothy Goldsmith To Board, Names Him Audit Committee Chair

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) announced the expansion of its board of directors and the appointment of Timothy Goldsmith, CPA, effective Sept. 24, 2026. Goldsmith will chair the Audit Committee and serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Morris A. Davis, the former Audit Committee chair, will remain a committee member.

Goldsmith spent nearly 21 years at EY, most recently serving as an audit partner from 2018 to 2026. His experience includes public and private company audits, U.S. GAAP, IFRS, SEC and PCAOB standards and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. BOXABL said the appointment follows the recent additions of Larry King as chief financial officer and Heather Clayton as chief accounting officer as the company builds out its financial leadership and governance infrastructure following its transition to a public company.

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About BOXABL

Since its inception in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfold on-site in under an hour. The company is also developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following the completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBLare available in the company's newsroom at

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