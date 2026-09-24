Investornewsbreaks Frontieras North America Selects Kiewit For FEED Of Mason County Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Frontieras North America announced that it selected Kiewit Engineering Group Inc., a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, to perform Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) for its flagship facility in Mason County, West Virginia. FEED work has begun and will advance engineering and constructability work as Frontieras continues development of the facility.

Frontieras retains ownership and direction of its FASForm(TM) Solid Carbon Fractionation process technology, with co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Joe Witherspoon serving as central project manager and directing the process design. Kiewit will provide engineering, constructability and cost development alongside the design, working toward a lump-sum proposal for the facility.

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About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy technology company commercializing FASForm(TM) Solid Carbon Fractionation, a process that converts coal and other hydrocarbon feedstocks into higher-value commercial products without combustion, and the Witherspoon Method(TM), a patent-pending process for producing ammonium sulfate fertilizer. The Company's flagship facility is under development in Mason County, West Virginia. Frontieras is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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