Investornewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Licensee Unbuzzd Wellness Appoints Michael“Zappy” Zapolin CEO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Quantum BioPha r ma (NASDAQ: QNTM) announced that its licensee, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., appointed Michael Zapolin as CEO. Zapolin's mandate includes financing and listing Unbuzzd on a stock exchange, followed by a nationwide commercial marketing and product rollout in the United States. Former CEO Richard Buzbuzian is assisting with the transition to a publicly listed company, which is scheduled to go effective in the next quarter.

Unbuzzd markets unbuzzd(TM), a beverage designed to accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity and reduce hangover symptoms. The company said the product is backed by a peer-reviewed clinical study and is currently available through Amazon and its website.

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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

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