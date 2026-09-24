Investornewsbreaks Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Announces $1 Million Institutional Allocation To GLDY-Based Investment Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX) announced that an institutional investment manager has launched an investment strategy using GLDY, the company's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized asset, as the long leg of a gold-denominated delta-neutral trade. A leading institutional investor will allocate an initial $1 million to the strategy, with the potential for follow-on investments as the strategy demonstrates its performance. Streamex said it views strategies of this kind as a new channel for growing GLDY assets under management.

Streamex also reported progress on the 90-day commitments outlined with its second-quarter earnings in August, including meeting its objectives of converting institutional allocations into GLDY and onboarding institutional partners as holders. Initial liquidity bootstrapping for GLDC and the Equity Trust IRA integration remain in progress, while the company paid its sixth consecutive monthly GLDY yield distribution in September.

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About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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