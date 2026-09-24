Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On Natural Hydrogen, AI Energy Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced its placement in an AINewsWire (“AINW”) editorial titled“Natural Hydrogen Is Real - Now the Race Is to Unlock It at Scale,” examining natural hydrogen in the context of growing energy demand from artificial intelligence data centers. The editorial highlights MAX Power's work at the Lawson Discovery in south-central Saskatchewan, including its multi-well commercial validation effort and plans for a fifth Lawson well stepping out 30 kilometers.

The editorial also highlights MAX Power's technology strategy, including its engagement of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) to develop a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for the company's proprietary, AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

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