Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Ainewswire Editorial On AI Chip Production, Wafer Inspection Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced its placement in an AINewsWire (“AINW”) editorial examining growth in the wafer inspection equipment market and increasing demand associated with AI chip production. The editorial highlights Nightfood's plans to compete in automation and inspection tools under its TechForce Robotics operating name.

The editorial also highlights Nightfood's recently formed majority-owned subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., created with a Taiwan-based manufacturing partner to scale production of automated Wafer Sorter and AOI systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers. The subsidiary is targeting initial production and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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