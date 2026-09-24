Analyst Says Crypto Volatility Could Reduce As Younger Investors Enter Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin's future in the investment world could be shaped by younger investors, according to Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg ETF. He believes Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could eventually grow to thrice the size of ETFs focused on gold as younger generations accumulate wealth and become more familiar with cryptocurrency.

Major players like Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) in the crypto industry may study demographic trends to see how the...

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