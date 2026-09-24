Strong Dollar Weighs On Gold Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Last week saw the prices of silver and gold ease in London as a stronger U.S. dollar reduced the precious metals' recent gains. The greenback climbed to its highest level since late July, while government bonds and stocks globally also retreated after their post-Federal Reserve rebound.

Overall, the stronger dollar and elevated U.S. yields continued to weigh on gold in dollar terms despite stronger demand signals from China. Gold-linked firms like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are likely to keep a...

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