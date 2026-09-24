Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Advances Montauban Drilling Past 2,000 Metres

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) reported that its 2026 diamond drilling program at the Montauban Project in Québec has advanced 19 drill holes totaling approximately 2,030 metres of a planned 5,000 metres. Drilling has repeatedly encountered alteration, quartz-carbonate veining and locally sulphide-bearing intervals within the geological environment associated with the historic Montauban mineralized system. Observed sulphides include pyrite, pyrrhotite and galena.

Approximately 400 core samples have been submitted to SGS Laboratories in Val-d'Or for analysis, with assay results pending. Nine drill holes have intersected historic underground workings or voids, providing geological control for comparing modern drilling with the former mine geometry. Drilling remains underway as ESGold tests potential continuation of the Montauban system outside and below the historic mine workings.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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