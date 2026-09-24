Miningnewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML) President Discusses Critical Minerals Strategy, Project Development On Miningnewswire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard joined the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast to discuss the company's North Atlantic critical minerals strategy, leadership team and development plans for its Greenland project portfolio. Stensgaard highlighted the Skaergaard Project, which is dominated by gold and palladium, and the Sarfartoq Project, which is focused on neodymium and praseodymium.

Stensgaard also discussed Greenland Mines' cross-border management and technical team and upcoming permitting and development milestones. He said Sarfartoq could cover one-third of Western production of neodymium and praseodymium over a nine-year mine life and described Skaergaard as a large palladium deposit supported by gold.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.