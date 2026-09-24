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Afghanistan A Beat Japan By 48 Runs In Asian Games Opener

Afghanistan A Beat Japan By 48 Runs In Asian Games Opener


2026-09-24 02:09:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan A defeated hosts Japan by 48 runs in the opening match of the 2026 Asian Games at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday.

Japan won the toss and invited Afghanistan A to bat first. Afghanistan posted 129 for six in their allotted 20 overs, setting Japan a target of 130.

Mohammad Akram top-scored for Afghanistan with 34 off 29 deliveries, while Darwish Rasooli scored 29 and Mohammad Ishaq contributed 25.

Shoma Sugaya-Slater and Ibrahim Takahashi claimed two wickets each for Japan.

In reply, Japan failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 81 in the final over of the match.

Arab Gul led Afghanistan's bowling attack with four wickets, while Nangyal Kharoti took three and Abdullah Ahmadzai claimed two wickets.

The 20th Asian Games, featuring 45 Asian countries and 41 sports, began in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya region on September 19 and will continue until October 4.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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