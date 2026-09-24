Trump Gives Xi Rare Welcome At Joint Base Andrews

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, marking the first time in 11 years that a US president has greeted a foreign leader at the military base.

Reuters reported that Xi arrived in the United States on Wednesday for a three-day visit, with Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcoming him and his wife, Peng Liyuan, beside their aircraft at the Maryland military base.

A red carpet measuring around 100 feet was rolled out beside Xi's aircraft for the welcome.

Reuters said the gesture differed from the usual protocol for welcoming foreign leaders in the United States.

According to C-SPAN, the previous US president to welcome a foreign leader at the base was Barack Obama, who received Pope Francis there in 2015.

The report added that Xi's visit comes amid differences between the United States and China over trade, technology, Taiwan, rare-earth minerals and Beijing's relations with Tehran.

Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold talks at the White House on Thursday. According to the report, possible tariff reductions in some areas, combating drug trafficking, expanding military-to-military dialogue and artificial intelligence are among the issues expected to be discussed.

The visit is also expected to include a state dinner at the White House, military ceremonies and aircraft flyovers, while Xi is scheduled to visit the US National Archives.

The report added that despite deep differences between the two countries, Washington and Beijing had prepared for the meeting, although expectations for a broader breakthrough during the visit remained limited.

Xi's visit comes after Trump travelled to China in May this year and met Xi Jinping in Beijing.

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