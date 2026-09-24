604 Afghans Released From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 604 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan this week after being released from Pakistani prisons.

In a statement, the ministry said 519 of them returned through the Torkham crossing, while another 85 returned through Spin Boldak in southern Kandahar province.

It said that the Afghans had spent varying periods in detention in the neighbouring country.

The ministry added they were provided with humanitarian assistance before being transported to their respective areas.

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