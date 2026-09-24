Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
604 Afghans Released From Pakistani Jails Return Home

604 Afghans Released From Pakistani Jails Return Home


2026-09-24 02:09:54
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 604 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan this week after being released from Pakistani prisons.

In a statement, the ministry said 519 of them returned through the Torkham crossing, while another 85 returned through Spin Boldak in southern Kandahar province.

It said that the Afghans had spent varying periods in detention in the neighbouring country.

The ministry added they were provided with humanitarian assistance before being transported to their respective areas.

kk

MENAFN24092026000174011037ID1111711914



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search